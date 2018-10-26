Letter: Republicans’ promises have turned to dust

Remember how after the election, and the Republicans owned all of the branches of government, they immediately got to work keeping their promises? They repealed Obamacare and replaced it with something cheaper and better.

When it was proven that foreign enemies hacked and influenced our election, they immediately shored up our cyber systems to make sure our future elections and critical infrastructure such as electric grids were totally secured.

Speaking of infrastructure, they spent the billions needed to fix our bridges, ports, airports, and water systems, many of which were a century, or more, old didn’t they?

Of course, when you hold all aspects of our government, you maintain and strengthen the programs we need like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, right? They drained the swamp and were diligent in being scandal-free.

Remember when they kept these promises? Me neither.

Dwight Gradolph

Buffalo