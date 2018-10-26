Letter: Middle class will suffer as the wealthy prosper

Ten months ago the Republican-controlled Congress passed an historic tax cut bill. The bill was originally sold as tax cuts for the middle class. What the bill really turned into was a huge tax cut for big business and the wealthy, with scraps left to middle-class families.

At the time Republicans were warned that this bill would result in a large increase in the national debt. But these alleged fiscal conservatives pushed the bill through Congress anyway. President Donald Trump gleefully signed the bill into law. Shortly after that day, he told his rich friends at his Mar-a-Lago resort, “I just made you guys a lot of money.”

Fast forward to today where Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate now says our national debt is too big and must be reduced. It must be reduced he says, by cutting so called entitlements, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. It seems to me that I and most other Americans paid for those “entitlements” through a payroll tax over our working careers.

But now according to McConnell, these benefits must be cut to reduce our massive national debt. In other words, seniors and middle-class Americans will pay for those huge tax cuts given to big business and the wealthy.

Way to go Republicans, way to serve your constituents.

Marv Tryon

Amherst