Letter: Caravans of young men ‘fleeing’ looks suspicious

Hmm! In 1776, a bunch of farmers, blacksmiths, wagon makers and ordinary citizens managed to defeat what was considered the most powerful military in the world at the time, resulting in the birth of a new nation and securing their freedom and independence.

Contrast this to 2018 and the 14,000-plus “caravan,” consisting mostly of strapping young males fleeing from the “oppression” in their country, waving the flag of the country they left no less. Where is the dignity or the logic?

Personally, I would rather die fighting for the freedom of my country than to put my tail between my legs and walk 2,400 miles, trying to enter another county illegally, possibly dying along the way and accomplishing nothing. But that’s just me.

Christopher Misztal

Boston