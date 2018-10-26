Share this article

A lake-effect snow band moves through the Southtowns, as seen from the observation deck at City Hall in November 2014. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

Know how to properly measure snow? NWS will teach you

Ever wonder what the difference is between a Nor'easter and an Alberta Clipper? Or how to identify graupel from snow and hail?

For one night only, you can escape from stormy election night politics and learn to spot stormy weather from the comfort of your own home thanks to a first-of-its kind online presentation being held by the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service.

The weather service opened registration Thursday for its roughly two-hour long Winter Skywarn presentation to be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 6.

Real-life forecasters will cover winter storms, precipitation and even how to properly measure and report it to the weather service.

The Skywarn spotter training program isn't new to Buffalo, but the online version is.

"The more trained spotters we have reporting to the National Weather Service the better, it can help verify what we are seeing on radar for both winter weather and summer severe weather," said Jon Hitchcock, a weather service meteorologist. "Lake-effect snow can be highly localized, so if we continue to expand the number of spotters we can capture more data from each lake effect event."

