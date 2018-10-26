Keep the umbrella handy: a cool, rainy weekend is forecast

If you're planning a trip to the pumpkin patch in Western New York this weekend, wear boots and carry an umbrella.

It's going to rain.

A large storm system tracking northeasterly from the deep south is expected to help usher substantial moisture into the Buffalo Niagara region from the east.

Forecasters said the rain is expected to start late tonight.

"Greatest rainfall totals will be across our south and eastern zones, with additional rainfall through Saturday night ranging from one-half to 1 inch," the weather service said. "A still northeast wind will make for a raw day, with highs in the low to mid 40s."

Wind chill values Saturday across Western New York are forecast to be in the low to mid 30s.

Forecasters expect rain and drizzle to continue Saturday night. As temperatures drop into the 30s, the precipitation could change over to snow and coat the ground in higher elevations, the weather service said.

Cold air is forecast to remain in place Sunday, which should lead to continued cloudiness with heightened chances for showers. Daytime highs in the 40s are expected, the weather service said.

The surface low currently over Georgia is expected to move up the East Coast as a nor'easter over the next three days. This will mainly be a rainfall event for the mid-Atlantic with wintry precipitation likely in higher elevations and the interior Northeast. pic.twitter.com/0c7DQgoRwD — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) October 26, 2018

Showers stay in the forecast into Monday as well as another trough of cold air moves across the region, forecasters said.

"Showers will remain possible, enhanced by some lake-effect later Monday and into Monday night, southeast of the lakes," the weather service said. "Thermal profiles again remain marginal for snow."

Could there be snowflakes in Buffalo for the national telecast of Monday Night Football?

Probably not, according to forecasts.

Kickoff temperature should be in the low 40s, dropping to the upper 30s overnight. There's only a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

A brisk westerly wind will make it feel like it's in the mid 30s, forecasts show.