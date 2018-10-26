Goodyear Blimp will float in for Bills-Patriots

Keep your eyes peeled for the Goodyear Blimp.

The famous airship will be in town for Monday night's Buffalo Bills game against the New England Patriots at New Era Field.

The Federal Aviation Administration has given permission for the blimp to fly over the Orchard Park stadium for Monday night's game, Orchard Park Police Chief Mark F. Pacholec said Friday.

There's a no-fly-zone in place over the stadium during Bills games, Pacholec said.

Technically, the floating craft isn't even really a blimp even though it has the same shape. Goodyear replaced its fleet of blimps with new airships that are a "semi-rigid dirigible," according to the Associated Press. The airships have frames, meaning they don't go flat and instead maintain their shape when the helium is let out.