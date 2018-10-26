Subscribe Today
Sabres 4, Canadiens 3
Montreal Canadiens player Max Domi celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period action at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Jason Pominville is stopped by Montreal Canadiens goaltender Antti Niemi.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price looks on from the bench.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton makes a save as he is screened by Montreal Canadiens player Brendan Gallagher.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres Kyle Okposo shoots against the Montreal Canadiens.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Zemgus Girgensons and Montreal Canadiens player Matthew Peca battle for a loose puck.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Sam Reinhart passes against the Montreal Canadiens.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Zach Bogosian shoots against the Montreal Canadiens.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Jason Pominville celebrates his second goal of the game against the Montreal Canadiens.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Jason Pominville celebrates his second goal of the game against the Montreal Canadiens.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Jason Pominville celebrates his first goal with the bench.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton spits water during a break.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Montreal Canadiens player Joel Armia celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Rasmus Ristolainen skates with the puck.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Jason Pominville celebrates his second goal of the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Jason Pominville celebrates his second goal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Jason Pominville celebrates his second goal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Sam Reinhart scores against the Montreal Canadiens.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Sam Reinhart celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Jason Pominville celebrates Kyle Okposou2019s game-winning goal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Kyle Okposo celebrates his game-winning goal with Rasmus Dahlin.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Kyle Okposo celebrates his game winning goal with Rasmus Dahlin and Jason Pominville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi celebrates his second goal of the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Casey Nelson shoots against the Montreal Canadiens.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Jeff Skinner shoots against the Montreal Canadiens.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 26
Thursday, October 25, 2018
Sabres 4, Canadiens 3
Pominville, Sabres pounce in front of net in 4-3 win against Montreal
The Wraparound: Sabres 4, Canadiens 3
