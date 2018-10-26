Inside Ellicott Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
A worker at Ellicott Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing helps a resident exit through a doorway to the nursing home's courtyard. Ellicott Center was rated as a one-star facility, or "much below average," by the federal government in October 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The exterior of Ellicott Center in Buffalo. The 160-bed nursing home is operated by a for-profit company owned by two executives of Centers Health Care, a New York City firm. It purchased the nursing home from Kaleida Health, a Buffalo nonprofit.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A room at Ellicott Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Ellicott Center was rated as a two-star facility (out of five stars) the month it was purchased in 2012, the month it was purchased. Its overall rating has not improved since then.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Mark Lazar is the new administrator at Ellicott Center. Lazar said he is working hard to improve Ellicott Center's rating. "Sometimes it can take years for a facility to work its way out of a low rating," he said. "But we are moving forward."
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Sally Keller lost her left eye because of mistakes by the Ellicott Center staff following her cataract surgeries, according to the state Department of Health. State and federal officials last year penalized the nursing home with fines totaling $21,053 for those missteps. Keller is suing Ellicott Center.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Ellicott Center resident Aurea Fentress is fed her lunch by certified nursing assistant Charnae Holmes on Aug. 1, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Jessica Sedore of Niagara Falls, a resident of Ellicott Center, works with physical therapist assistant Jenna Boswell. Sedore was a resident there Aug. 1, 2018 because of complications from mitochondrial disease, a rare autoimmune disorder.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Jessica Sedore holds a ball while working with physical therapist assistant Jenna Boswell at Ellicott Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Jessica Sedore of Niagara Falls tosses a ball to herself while working with physical therapist assistant Jenna Boswell at Ellicott Center on Aug. 1, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A view down a hallway at Ellicott Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Residents Paul Merkling and Anna Gallagher have lunch in the cafeteria at Ellicott Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Lynette Zadonowicz eats lunch in her room at Ellicott Center.
Share this article