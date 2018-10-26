Orchard Park senior community changes names, owner

An independent living community in Orchard Park has a new manager, new name and new owner, after a series of deals involving several national senior care and real estate investment firms.

The former Brookdale Orchard Glen at 6055 Armor Duells Road is now Embark at Orchard Glen, operated by Eclipse Senior Living and owned by Apollo Global Management of New York City.

The complex still feature a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 690 to 1,500 square feet, with capacity for 100 residents aged 62 or older.

The changes in ownership and management took effect this month.

The community was previously operated by Brookdale Senior Living of Brentwood, Tenn., a publicly traded company and one of the largest providers of senior living care in the country. Brookdale operates nearly 1,000 communities in 46 states. The company still maintains facilities in Williamsville, Kenmore, North Tonawanda and Lakewood.

The 11.35-acre Orchard Glen property was owned by HCP Inc. of Long Beach, Calif., a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the health care industry.

HCP owns senior facilities, medical office buildings and life-science operations, and has a longstanding relationship with Brookdale, owning many of that company's properties. In June, HCP announced that it had agreed to sell a $428 million portfolio of 22 properties managed by Brookdale, with 2,781 units in all.

Apollo, through Bishop Orchard Glen Owner LLC, paid $17.12 million earlier this month to buy the Orchard Glen property from an HCP entity, according to Erie County clerk records.

Apollo, meanwhile, partnered with Eclipse, a company based in Lake Oswego, Ore., that was formed just over a year ago by industry veterans and one-third owned by Ventas, a Chicago-based REIT. This month, it took over 15 of the former Brookdale communities that Apollo had purchased, located in 12 states. Two more will join that collection in November. Most will be part of the Elmcroft brand, but five of them - including Orchard Glen – were packaged into a new middle-market independent living brand called Embark by Eclipse.

Eclipse now manages 101 communities in 27 states.