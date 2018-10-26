Former Bills coach Greg Roman sells Aurora home for $1.05 million

Former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Greg Roman has sold his Aurora home to a Florida business investor with Western New York ties.

Joseph McNeil of Apollo Beach, Fla., paid $1.05 million to buy the 5.1-acre property on Woodcrest Drive from Roman and his wife, Dana.

The 7,200-square-foot brick French country-style estate was built in 1997. It has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, a den, a dining room, a formal living room, a first-floor master suite with a whirlpool spa bath and steam shower, and a finished basement with a recreation and billiard room, according to the Hunt Real Estate Corp. listing.

It was listed for $1.2 million.

The sale comes nearly two years after the Bills fired Roman following a disappointing team performance in 2015 and a poor start to the season in 2016. Roman had worked under former Bills head coach Rex Ryan, who was also fired after the 2016 season.

The New Jersey native had previously been a coach with the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, before working as an assistant coach at Stanford University under Jim Harbaugh. He then followed Harbaugh to the San Francisco 49ers as offensive coordinator, before joining the Bills in January 2015.

He is currently the assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the Baltimore Ravens.

McNeil founded software firm CrashSense in Tampa, Fla., and has also been involved with Octavus Capital Partners, Octavus Storage and Signet AB. He previously lived in Western New York. He could not be reached for comment.