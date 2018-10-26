Fashion Friday: Meet Mary Jean Jakubowski, library director

Name: Mary Jean Jakubowski, 57.

Who she is: Library director of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library system since June 2011. She joined the system in 1992 as a librarian and has since held a variety of positions, including chief operating officer and human resources officer. She graduated from Medaille College and holds a master’s degree in information and library science from the University at Buffalo. A past president of the Western New York Library Resources Council, she has served as a member of the New York State Regents Advisory Council on Libraries as well as on numerous library committees and associations. A WNY native, she and her husband, Larry, live in Lancaster and have two grown daughters.

What she is wearing: A gray shawl and black pants from LOFT; a black ribbed turtleneck from Kohl’s; black flats by LC Lauren Conrad from Kohl’s; a gold necklace with two charms; another necklace from Stein Mart (a gift from her assistant, Maria Borowiak, on Boss’s Day), and multiple bracelets, including Alex and Ani designs (gifts from her husband and daughters).

Signature pieces: The gold necklace she always wears with a heart charm – a gift from her husband more than 30 years ago – and a floating Mickey Mouse charm, a gift from her daughters after a Disney cruise when they were young. “All my jewelry has meaning to it,” she said.

She also has a tattoo of a purple pansy on the top of one foot. Pansies were the favorite flower of her mother, the late Jean Mary Rumpl.

Fashion statement: “I adapt my style for wherever I’m going to be. If I’m doing a serious presentation, it’s a business suit – absolutely. If I’m at work, it’s something approachable. In my personal life, I’m a jeans-and-sneakers kid all the way – 100 percent.”

Last thing she bought: Blue-and-tan SOREL winter boots that lace up the front from Dick’s Sporting Goods. They replace another pair of SOREL boots she had for 30 years.

In the market for: “I’m always in the market for a pair of good, practical winter driving gloves,” she said.