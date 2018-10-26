DUVALL, Frances M. (Perry)

Age 87, passed away peacefully at her home on October 14, 2018, surrounded by her loving children. "Frannie" was a loving wife of 56 years to the late Ed Duvall. Left behind to cherish her memory are her adoring kids: Edward (Mary) Duvall, Pat (Hubert) Craver, Charlie (Salynda) Duvall, Tim Duvall and Gary Duvall. Frannie is survived by sisters: Jeannie Jordan, Ellyn Shalloe, and Nancy Zimmerman (Steve). She was predeceased by brother George Perry and sister Pauline DeGrood. Surviving are four grandchildren: Ed Duvall, Ryan Duvall, Randall Duvall, and Briley Duvall, along with many nieces and nephews. Frannie was a loving, giving, kind and caring person who loved everyone, and that love came back to her by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She gave generously of her time in helping others, especially in her involvement with her church, volunteering at St. Joseph's Hospital and Garden Gate Rehabilitation Center. She was a very active and beloved member of Union Road Community United Church of Christ for over 20 years. She was always ready and willing to do whatever was asked of her. Frannie gave her heart and soul to her family, especially to Ed and raising their five kids. She was selfless, giving them all she could. Her positive personality, big heart and beautiful smile made our world and lives brighter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Road Community Church of Christ, 2628 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14227 or Hospice Buffalo. A Celebration of Life for Frannie will be held on October 27, 2018 at 11 AM, at Union Road UCC.