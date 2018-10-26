Duplicate Bridge: Oct. 27, 2018

The Airport Bridge Club will have a game at 10 a.m. Wednesday and the ACBL-wide Instant Matchpoint Game at 1:15 p.m. at no extra cost, with a special Halloween treat for those who play both sessions.

The Bridge Center of Buffalo has raised the master point limit for its Thursday afternoon game from 750 to 999 points. In addition, the club has moved up the start of its Thursday evening game to 7 p.m.

Congratulations to Jay Levy, the Buffalo area player who earned the most master points at the Buffalo Spooktacular Regional Tournament Oct. 16 to 21 in the Adam's Mark Hotel. He won 59.43 points and was ninth overall.

Other local players who did well at the Adam's Mark include Saleh Fetouh, 54.32 (15th overall); Jay Costello, 34.45 (tied for 23rd); Donna Steffan, 33.07 (tied for 26th); Shakeel Ahmad and Manju Ceylony, 32.46 (tied for 28th); Mary Ball, 26.51 (36th); Judy Padgug, 24.91 (43rd); Mike Ryan, 24.88 (44th); Jim Gullo, 23.94 (45th); Davis Heussler, 23.56 (46th); Martha and John Welte, 23.41 (tied for 48th); Linda Burroughsford, 23.27 (50th); and Art Morth, 21.02 (59th). For complete tournament results, click this link.

Tournament calendar

Niagara-on-the-Lake Fall Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 11. For info, click this link.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Health & Senior Services Building, 2465 Bonadent Drive, Waterloo. Saturday, Nov. 10, and Sunday, Nov. 11. For info, click this link.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 3, to Sunday, Dec. 9.

2019

City of Toronto Sectional and City of Toronto Intermediate/Novice Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 8, 2019. For info, click this link.

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, to Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Spring Sectional –Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, April 5, 2019, to Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Rochester Spring Sectional – TBA. Saturday, April 13, 2019, and Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, to Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Ithaca Sectional – TBA. Saturday, May 4, 2019, and Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, to Monday, May 27, 2019.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Non-Life Master Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, May 31, 2019, to Sunday, June 2, 2019. For info, click this link.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, 2019, to Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Rochester Summer Sectional – TBA. Saturday, July 13, 2019, and Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Rochester Regional – TBA. Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2019, to Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, and Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Manfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, to Sunday, Sept. 9, 2019.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, to Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Rochester Fall Sectional – TBA. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, and Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, to Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, and Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, to Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Duplicate scores

Week of Oct. 15 to Oct. 21

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – A: Mike Silverman and Martin Pieterse, 60.19%; Denise Slattery and Alan Greer, 57.41%; B: Marietta Kalman and Tova Reinhorn, 56.02%; C: Barbara Multerer and Art Schumacher, 50%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Monday noon – 99ers. A: Marcie Frankel and Judy Katz, 75%; B: Jo Ann Smith and Edward Ziegenfuss, 58.33%; Joan Nigrelli and Gini Sicignana, 43.33%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Sharon Benz and Sue Neubecker, 61.46%; Elaine Universal and Terry Fraas, 56.25%; Claire Gareleck and Anne Watkins, 53.13%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Dan Blatz and Gwilym Brick, 57.74%; Sushil Amlani and Gabe Tannenbaum, 57.14%; Miriam Regnet and Elve Johnston, 55.95%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – (Tie) Miriam Regnet and Roy Crocker, John and Barbara Scott, 60.71%; Paula and Jim Jones, 55.95%.

Other clubs

ABA Humboldt Bridge Club Tuesday evening – Shirley Thompson and David Mathis, 55.56%; (tie) Alice Bragg and Pearl Harris, Diana Brown and Marcia Turley, 53%.

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, George Mayers and Chuck Heimerl, 60%; Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 56%; east-west, Mike Brown and Ron Fill, 55%; Herb Falk and Marv Feuerstein, 54%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – North-south, Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 61.9%; Joe Huber and Chuck Heimerl, 50%; east-west, Jeff Peters and Karen Synor, 58.8%; Ron Fill and Mike Brown, 56.9%.

Brookfield Third Thursday – Individual game. Judie Bailey, 60%; Phyllis Wilkinson, 56.4%; Olga Lockwood, 56%; (3-way tie) Jo Ann Smith, Janet Bruno, Barb Hill, 53.4%; Pat Truell, 53%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Sandy Recoon and Fred Nadel, 58.1%; Harry Metcalf and Bob Kaiser, 55%; Perry Hoffman and Jerry Stange, 53.8%; east-west, Peter and Mary Ann Boyd-Bowman, 61.1%; Joan Mack and Dick Munschauer, 60%; Iris Friedman and Emily Wettlaufer, 53.1%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – North-south, Linda Vassallo and Wilson McClaren, 57%; Karen Knorr and Bob Jorgensen, 53%; east-west, George Dorigo and Bob Stroman, 65%; Elaine Wegrzyn and Judy Thielman, 59%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Lynda Pettit and Kay Brinkman, 68.8%; Dorothy and Ed Rupp, 60%; Joanne Zavarella and Fritz Schweiger, 57.5%.

