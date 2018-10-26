DiPASQUALE, Vincenzo M. "Nonno"

October 24, 2018, age 88; beloved husband of the late Silia (nee Pietrantoni) DiPasquale; devoted father of Marco (Anita) and Elisabetta DiPasquale; loving "Nonno" of Miranda, Alessia, Gabriella, Lia, and Vincenzo; dear brother of Elena (late Felice) Lucci; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM and Saturday from 9:15 - 11:15 AM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (two blocks east of Union Rd.), where prayers will be offered Saturday at 11:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 12 PM from Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com