DAIGLER, Earl Franklin

DAIGLER - Earl Franklin Passed away on October 20, 2018. Mr. Daigler was born in Buffalo, New York, February 2, 1941. He was the son of the late Franklin and Louise Daigler. Earl worked for General Mills for 31 years in management positions in Buffalo, NY, Minneapolis, MN, Cedar Rapids, IA, Lodi, CA, and Covington, GA. He was an avid golfer, boater, and fisherman, who loved to travel, enjoyed fine food, and time with his grandson Luke. He and his wife Audrey moved to the Southport area in 1997 and into St. James in 1998. He was a veteran of the New York National Guard and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Earl will be remembered for his sharp wit and his friendly, outgoing personality. Survivors include his wife Audrey Daigler; a son Jason Daigler and wife Jodi; a grandson Luke Daigler; a sister, Sr. Mary Jeremy Daigler, RSM. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday, October 26th at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422. Please share condolences at: www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.