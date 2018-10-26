Casper, Carl R.

Casper - Carl R. October 24, 2018, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of Joyce E. (nee Heffler) Casper; loving father of Matthew Carl (Lisa) Casper and Patrick Carl (Erin Zimmerman) Casper; dear step-father of Kevin Edward (Camille) Christie and Collin Darrell (Carrie) Christie; adored grandfather of Mira, Jack, and Nathan; dearest brother of Bonnie (Lt. Col. Jay, Sr.) Greeley; and uncle of Lt. Col. Jay, Jr., Eric, and John. Friends will be received 2-6 PM, Sunday, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg (716-627-2919), where a Prayer Service will be held at 9 AM, Monday, followed by a 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Athol Springs. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com