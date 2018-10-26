Buffalo teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal Goodyear Avenue shooting
A 19-year-old has pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to first-degree manslaughter in connection with a fatal shooting in May in Buffalo, the county District Attorney's Office said.
Kyle Lovines of Buffalo, who was charged in June with second-degree murder in the death of Chaz A. Carter, remains held without bail, authorities said.
Carter, 23, was killed May 9 on Goodyear Avenue, between Genesee Street and Walden Avenue.
Lovines faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 10, prosecutors said.
