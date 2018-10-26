Buffalo man charged in connection with drug-dealing, firearms

A man described by the U.S. Attorney's Office as a mid-level street cocaine dealer with a large customer base in the Buffalo area has been arrested on drug and firearms charges.

Felix M. Velazquez, 42, of Buffalo, was charged Friday with intent to distribute 28 or more grams of cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

If convicted, Velazquez faces a mandatory minimum five-year prison sentence and a maximum of 20 years in prison, prosecutors said.

According to a federal complaint, in June the Lackawanna Police Department's Narcotics Unit began investigating Velazquez's alleged narcotics trafficking activities conducted through his cellphone and at his Weyand Avenue apartment.

On Aug. 14, Lackawanna and Buffalo Police raided Velazquez's residence and allegedly seized $42,955 cash, about six ounces of suspected cocaine, one loaded .380 pistol, two digital scales commonly used to weigh cocaine and plastic baggies used to package cocaine, prosecutors said.

In 2011, Velazquez was convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and sentenced to 12 months in prison. Velazquez was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Velazquez appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and was released, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.