Buffalo man, 27, charged with possession with intent to distribute drug

A Buffalo man allegedly caught by police with 81 glassine envelopes of illegal narcotics has been charged with possession with intent to distribute butyryl fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Myles Scales, 27, faces a maximum 20 years in prison if convicted on the charge, prosecutors said.

According to the federal complaint against Scales, on Nov. 14, 2017, Buffalo Police observed a vehicle parked on Broadway before the driver took off and reappeared 20 minutes later before departing again.

Prosecutors said officers followed the vehicle to Broadway and Miller Avenue, when Scales jumped from the vehicle, ran through traffic and onto the sidewalk with police in pursuit.

When officers approached Scales, he placed his hand in his hoodie pocket, according to prosecutors. Concerned he might be reaching for a weapon, one of the officers took Scales's hand and pulled it from his pocket, prosecutors said. Scales was clutching a plastic bundle containing the alleged illegal drugs and was arrested, according to prosecutors.

Testing determined the substance was butyryl fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Scales appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and was held in custody, prosecutors said.