Beauts face Amanda Leveille, Whitecaps in battle of top goalies

It will be a reunion of sorts Saturday when the Beauts travel to St. Paul, Minn., to take on the expansion and undefeated Minnesota Whitecaps at 7:30 p.m.

The Beauts are 2-0 after sweeping a season-opening series against the Connecticut Whale last weekend, but the Whitecaps are off to a 4-0 start behind goalie Amanda Leveille, who started every game for the Beauts last season.

Leveille is 4-0 with 91 saves on 97 shots this season for a .938 save percentage. She has one shutout for the Whitecaps.

The Beauts will counter with two stellar goalies. Nicole Hensley and Shannon Szabados split time in the net during the opening weekend. Each is 1-0 with a shutout.

The Whitecaps are led offensively by Jonna Curtis, who has three goals and four assists, and Hannah Brandt, who has three goals and three assists. Lee Stecklein leads the league with six assists.

Hayley Scamurra, who is from Williamsville, and Maddie Elia each have scored three goals for the Beauts.

The Beauts and Whitecaps are two of three unbeaten teams remaining in the NWHL.

The two teams will play again Sunday at 2 p.m. in St. Paul.