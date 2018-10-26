BROWN, Rita J. (Oehler)

Of Orchard Park, NY, October 23, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Brown; mother of Rebecca F. (Rick) Simonton, Heidi L. Brown and the late Lisa J. Jacobs; grandmother of Paul, Kimberley, Melissa, Adam, Whitney, Hans and Graham; great-grandmother of Louis Jacobs and the late Vera Jacobs, Alee, Paul Jr., Robert, Dylan, Cullen and Kaytlyn; great-great-grandmother of Wilder and Alice; sister of Jane (Neil) Thomas, Judy (Bob) Jones, Jacque (Howie) Sherry and the late Leo Oehler; and special friend and caregiver Mary Krantz. The family will receive friends Saturday from 4-8PM at the F.E. Brown Sons Funeral home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park. Services Sunday at 3PM in the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Hope Chest, PO Box 1021, Getzville, NY 14068. Share condolences at www.febrownsons.com