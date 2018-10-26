[BN] Blitz newsletter: LeSean McCoy (concussion) returns to practice

Bills running back LeSean McCoy suffered a concussion early in last week's loss to the Colts. But he returned to practice in a limited function Thursday, giving him a chance to play Monday night against the Patriots.

McCoy remains in concussion protocol. He status should be monitored throughout the week. If he can't go, Chris Ivory would start.

Starting quarterback Derek Anderson was also listed as a limited participant Thursday due to back and calf injuries.

He said after Sunday's game: “I don’t feel great right now. I’m not going to lie to you."

One solution to Bills' passing problems? Throw more to LeSean McCoy: McCoy would have to be active for this, obviously, but Mark Gaughan pointed out that McCoy's receiving ability has been an underutilized asset for the Bills this season.

It takes a village: Bills’ defensive tackle Jordan Phillips shared the story of how he leans on the "village" that helped him overcome early obstacles. His mother died in a car accident when he was a toddler and his father spent time in prison.

Andrew Luck shreds Bills' dominant nickel defense in Week 7: The Bills nickel package, utilizing an extra defensive back in place of a linebacker, had performed well through the first part of the season. But Andrew Luck solved the puzzle last week, posting a 133.5 passer rating against the unit.

Bills move to No. 6 in defensive pressure rate: Entering their Monday Night Football appearance, the Bills rank sixth in pressure rate, getting heat on the opposing quarterback on 37.7 percent of dropbacks.

Bettors guide to Week 8: Sunday night's Saints-Vikings game on NBC drew top billing from Milt Northrop. The game is the rematch of last year's playoffs. The line is a pick 'em, and Northrop picked the Vikings to take it.

Chad Kelly update: Kelly went unclaimed on waivers Thursday. He is now eligible to sign with any team or join a practice squad.

