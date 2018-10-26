'60 Minutes' reveals more details of interview with diocese whistleblower

The CBS news magazine “60 Minutes” released more details Friday on its Sunday story dealing with allegations of a cover-up of the sexual abuse scandal in the Buffalo Diocese

The release notes that whistleblower Siobhan O’Connor, a former executive assistant to Bishop Richard Malone of Buffalo, “accuses him of withholding the names of dozens of priests with sex abuse accusations against them from a report released last March.“

CBS notes that O’Connor tells her story for the first time on television to Bill Whitaker on the program, which is carried at 7 p.m. Sunday on WIVB-TV (Channel 4).

The release quotes O’Connor as saying, “I did betray (Bishop Malone), and yet I can’t apologize for that, because there was a greater good to consider.”

Here are more details from the release: “Hundreds of documents O’Conner secretly copied from the confidential files of the Diocese of Buffalo offer an extraordinary window into Bishop Malone’s decisions about priests accused of abuse. The devout O’Connor professes love for her church and her bishop. But she says she left the diocese last summer after three years because the documents she discovered indicated the bishop had allowed the accused priests to continue in ministry.

“The reality of what I saw left me with no other option, because at the end of my life, I’m not going to answer to Bishop Malone, I am going to answer to God,” she tells Whitaker.

On Friday, “CBS This Morning” carried clips of Whitaker’s interview with Deacon Paul L. Snyder III of the Buffalo Diocese, who has called on Bishop Malone to resign. Snyder told CBS that he has received 400 notes and emails since calling for Bishop Malone to step down.

The release quotes Snyder as saying: “They want to be part of the solution but they think this bishop is preventing that.”

John Dickerson, the co-anchor of "CBS This Morning," also said Bishop Malone declined to be interviewed by "60 Minutes" but he was interviewed by Channel 4, the CBS affiliate. Then Dickerson read a quote from Bishop Malone made in Thursday night's lengthy interview with Channel 4 anchor Don Postles. After the interview was over, Postles disclosed he is on the Bishop's Council of the Laity, which journalists would consider a clear conflict of interest.

WKBW-TV (Channel 7) reporter Charlie Specht, who has been the television leader on the story with O'Connor's assistance and worked with "60 Minutes" on its story, plans to air his interview with O'Connor on the station's 11 p.m. Sunday newscast, three hours after "60 Minutes" is over.

