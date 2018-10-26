6 displaced by Chautauqua County house fire in Cherry Creek

Six family members were displaced following a Cherry Creek house fire, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

The fire, reported at 11:35 a.m. Thursday, was found to have originated in the attic of the house on Southside Avenue.

The Cherry Creek Fire Department requested the assistance of the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Fire Investigation Team, which determined that an overheated electrical line close to combustible items was to blame, the Sheriff's Office said.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents of the house, the Sheriff's Office said.