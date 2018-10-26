3 men face drug, weapons charges after chase shuts down Kensington

Three men involved in a police chase that led to partial shutdown of the Kensington Expressway during rush hour Tuesday face drug and weapons charges, according to a police report.

Police tried pulling over a car near Bailey and Warwick avenues about 4:45 p.m., but the driver fled and led to a chase onto the expressway. Officers boxed the fleeing vehicle in and one of the police vehicles was struck, according to the report.

Police found crack cocaine, a scale and a cutting agent inside the car, as well as some marijuana and four switchblade knives. The police report identified the driver as Nemencio A. Rosario, 25, of Buffalo. The passengers were Leandro Rodriguez, 18, of the Town of Tonawanda, and Daniel Gonzalez, 19, of Buffalo.

They all face a slew of charges, including drug possession with intent to sell, two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia and fourth-degree weapons possession. Rosario, who had a suspended driver's license, also faces a number of vehicle and traffic charges, including unlawfully fleeing a police officer, reckless driving and driving with inadequate windshield wipers.

Westbound traffic on the expressway was closed at Best Street for some time.