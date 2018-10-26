Share this article

print logo
Innovative Concepts in Entertainment, or ICE, makes the Super Chexx bubble hockey tables along with other coin-operated games. A building that would allow the company to expand onto a neighboring parcel has received $516,000 in tax breaks. (Sharon Cantillon/News file photo)

$3.5 million expansion for Clarence bubble hockey maker wins tax breaks

| Published | Updated

A $3.5 million project that will provide extra space for a Clarence company that makes the popular Super Chexx Bubble Hockey table game has received $516,000 in tax breaks.

Stephen Development and Kulback's, a construction company, are building the 35,000-square-foot, single-story building at 10075 Main St. for Innovative Concepts in Entertainment.

ICE makes coin-operated games for the amusement industry and needs more light manufacturing and distribution space because it has reached the capacity of its 97,000-square-foot facility at 10123 Main St., said controller Craig Erhard.

The Clarence Industrial Development Agency on Thursday approved $377,780 in property, $112,656 in sales and $25,587 in mortgage recording tax breaks, consultant Paul Leone said. In exchange, ICE pledges to hire five and retain 266 workers.

The Town Board on Wednesday approved a special exception use permit for the building, which could open in March.

Bubble hockey maker plans Clarence expansion

Stephen T. Watson – Stephen T. Watson reports on development, real estate and business in the towns of Amherst and Clarence, along with development, government and school districts throughout the Northtowns. A native of the Town of Tonawanda, he worked at the Post-Standard newspaper in Syracuse before starting at The Buffalo News in 2001.
There are no comments - be the first to comment