Woman arrested after flipping vehicle twice during one-car crash

A woman was arrested on several charges Wednesday following a one-car crash in which her vehicle overturned twice, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

Lura M. O'Keefe, 23, of Allegany, was charged with driving while under the influence of drugs and other offenses following the accident on Birch Run Road in Allegany.

Deputies say O'Keefe lost control of her vehicle while traveling west, leaving the roadway and striking a tree, causing the vehicle to roll over twice and come to rest on its side.

Deputies said her injuries were minor scratches and bruises and she was treated and released from Olean General Hospital.

O'Keefe was also charged with failure to use designated lane, unreasonable speed and unsafe tires. She will appear in Town of Allegany Court on a later date.