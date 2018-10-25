Justin Timberlake postpones KeyBank Center show

It's déjà vu for Justin Timberlake fans in Buffalo.

The pop superstar has again postponed a Buffalo concert, this time on doctor's orders. His show, originally scheduled for Sunday at KeyBank Center, has been moved to Dec. 19. All tickets will be honored for the new date.

It is one of three concerts Timberlake has been forced to change: He will now perform in Madison Square Garden on Jan. 31 and the Pepsi Center in Denver on Jan. 28.

“Hey guys, I’m sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor’s orders. My vocal cords are severely bruised,” the singer revealed on Instagram regarding the Madison Square Garden concert. “I’m gonna make this up to you and the new show will be on my birthday.”

The multitalented singer and former member of *NSYNC has broken the hearts of Buffalo fans before. In February of 2014, health reasons forced the postponement of a show scheduled for what-was-then-called First Niagara Center. He made it here later that year, after delivering a heartfelt apology on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."