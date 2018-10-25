WILK, Kenneth M.

WILK - Kenneth M. Of Orchard Park, NY, October 23, 2018; beloved companion of Kathleen Conley; son of the late Michael and Celia Wilk; brother of Susan (John) Zach and the late Thomas M. Wilk. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218, Saturday at 9:15 AM. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Arrangements by the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences at www.febrownsons.com