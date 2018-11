WATTS, Maryann

WATTS - Maryann Entered into rest on October 16, 2018. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service, Friday, October 26, 2018, at 11AM where service will immediately follow at 12 Noon at St. Paul's AME Zion Church, 610 E. Eagle St, Buffalo, NY 14210. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Building Fund.