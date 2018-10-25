Two Buffalo teens arrested in Buffalo State dorm robberies

Two non-students have been arrested in connection to two recent robberies in dorms at SUNY Buffalo State, University Police said Thursday.

A Buffalo State representative, Jerod T. Dahlgren, released the names of the arrested men Thursday as Daqwan Marshall, 17, of Buffalo, who is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary plus first-degree criminal use of a firearm, as well as second-degree robbery and third-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and two counts of petit larceny, along with Demarco Myers, 19, of Buffalo, who is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.

One of the pair is accused of displaying a handgun during a robbery on Oct. 18 in Tower 4. Both are believed to have been involved in a strong-arm robbery in Porter Hall Tuesday. Another commuter student reportedly was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday on Rees Street near the campus.

University Police said in an email to students and staff Wednesday regarding the two residence hall robberies that "criminal activities initiated by both student victims led to both robberies in our residence halls." The email continued: "If not for this illegal drug-related activity by these students, the robberies would not have taken place."

Students involved in the activity are "subject to criminal prosecution and swift campus administrative sanctions," police said, including removal from the dorms and referrals to the student judicial system.