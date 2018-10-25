Thief breaks into car parked downtown, steals 5 laptops

Someone broke into a car parked near Clinton Street and Michigan Avenue on Wednesday and stole five laptops and other computer equipment, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim told police she parked her vehicle at 9 a.m. and returned at 1:20 p.m. to find a window and door handles damaged and the items taken.

The box that was stolen contained the five computers, mouse pads, chargers and surge protectors, according to the report.