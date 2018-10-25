Teen attacked at downtown bus stop

A 16-year-old girl was attacked Wednesday by a group of people at a downtown bus stop, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim's mother told police Wednesday afternoon the teen was followed by another teen and about 10 others to the vicinity of Genesee and Oak streets.

The attackers hit the victim in the head and face, breaking her eyeglasses. Police officers broke up the fight but did not speak with the victim at the scene, the mother told police.

The victim suffered bumps and bruises and the mother planned to take her for medical treatment, she told police.