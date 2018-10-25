Synergy IT Solutions adding 12 to 14 employees

Synergy IT Solutions, a computer systems and consulting firm, plans to hire 12 to 14 employees, following a $1.5 million expansion of its network operations center in Cheektowaga.

The company has 85 employees at its location on Sonwil Drive. Synergy said with the expansion, it has space for additional service desk analysts and technicians.

Synergy said it began planning the expansion in 2015, amid greater customer interest in cloud technology and the need for greater levels of data security and protection. The company is based in Victor and also has offices in Syracuse.