SANTORO - Noelle A. Of Tonawanda, NY. Entered into rest October 22, 2018. Loving daughter of Anthony and Alice (nee Spisiak) Santoro; dear sister of Katherine Santoro; cherished aunt of Andrew. Beloved companion of Dennis Rowland. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy's Church, 565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda, on Monday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Noelle's memory to the family would be appreciated. Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com