ROJEK - Stephen J., Jr. Of West Seneca, NY, suddenly, October 24, 2018. Beloved husband of Pauline (nee Grabowski) Rojek; son of the late Stephen and Irene (nee Migas) Rojek, Sr.; dear brother of Gerald (Christine) Rojek and James (Martha) Rojek; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at 10AM (please assemble at church). Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Rojek was a retired math teacher in the Lackawanna School District. Flowers are gratefully declined.