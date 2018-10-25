Rogowski's bid to regain seat stalls in appeal process

The legal bid by a former councilman to win back his seat on the Cheektowaga Town Board stalled, according to an attorney representing James P. Rogowski.

“We’re not moving forward with the appeal at this time,” said James Ostrowski. “Without a stay, it would be more difficult to win back his seat because of the election in November.”

Rogowski's courtroom issues began when he pleaded guilty Sept. 7 to second-degree contempt, after a domestic incident in February.

Rogowski, who was removed from his Town Board seat, lost a lawsuit to regain it and was ordered off the board by State Supreme Court Justice Mark Montour.

Appellate Division Justice Patrick NeMoyer denied Rogowski’s motion to stay Montour's decision Sept. 20.

Rogowski will be sentenced for the misdemeanor contempt charge Nov. 13. He faces a maximum of one year of probation.