Share this article

print logo
James P. Rogowski in Supreme Court. (Jane Kwiatkowski Radlich/The Buffalo News)

Rogowski's bid to regain seat stalls in appeal process

| Published | Updated

The legal bid by a former councilman to win back his seat on the Cheektowaga Town Board stalled, according to an attorney representing James P. Rogowski.

“We’re not moving forward with the appeal at this time,” said James Ostrowski. “Without a stay, it would be more difficult to win back his seat because of the election in November.”

Rogowski's courtroom issues began when he pleaded guilty Sept. 7 to second-degree contempt, after a domestic incident in February.

Rogowski, who was removed from his Town Board seat, lost a lawsuit to regain it and was ordered off the board by State Supreme Court Justice Mark Montour.

Appellate Division Justice Patrick NeMoyer denied Rogowski’s motion to stay Montour's decision Sept. 20.

Rogowski will be sentenced for the misdemeanor contempt charge Nov. 13. He faces a maximum of one year of probation.

Jane Kwiatkowski Radlich – Jane Kwiatkowski Radlich is a staff reporter at The Buffalo News. A print journalism graduate of SUNY Buffalo State, she is also a licensed attorney.
There are no comments - be the first to comment