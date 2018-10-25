Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 25, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to artist Pablo Picasso, born on this date in 1881, “The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.”

LAST CHANCE? – The Yia Yia’s Attic Treasures sale, a highlight of the 2018 GreekFest in June at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 146 W. Utica St., returns at least one more time from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday with toys, books, housewares and jewelry. Winter dates are under consideration.

FRIDAY FARE – Ten Lives Club, the cat adoption agency, hosts its annual Halloween fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 36 Pierce Ave., Hamburg. Dinners are $13. Costumes are welcome. Black and orange cats will be available for adoption.

Pendleton Center United Methodist Church, 6864 Campbell Blvd. at Bear Ridge Road, also offers a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Fish, shrimp and chicken dinners are $10 to $13.75 and include two sides, beverage and dessert.

LIFE AFTER DEATH – A “Loss of Spouse” seminar for people facing up to the death of a spouse will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday in North Buffalo Community Church, 350 Kenmore Ave.

The program includes video interviews with Christian experts on grief and recovery, personal stories from widowed men and women, and group discussions. Cost is $10, which includes materials and a light breakfast. For more info, call Minnie Maraschiello at 833-6598 or email help@nbccwny.org.

FLIGHT PLAN – Aviator Amelia Earhart, actually a reenactor, is guest speaker at the Eta Sigma Sorority Tea Party from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Old Lutheran Church, Sheridan Drive and Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Tickets are $25. Proceeds assist needy Ken-Ton families for Christmas. For info, call Nancy Butler at 838-1606.

OLD-STYLE SOIREE – The pastimes of bygone days will be celebrated from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday when the Hull House Foundation, which supports the Hull Family Home and Farmstead in Lancaster, hosts its annual 1812 Regency Night in the Twentieth Century Club, 595 Delaware Ave.

The evening will feature parlor games of the era, former U.S. presidents, hors d’oeuvres and desserts. Those who attend are invited to dress as they would 200 years ago. Tickets are $60, $50 for Hull Family Home members. For tickets, call 837-0893 or visit hullfamilyhome.com.

GET LUCKY – The Shriners of Western New York will hold their fall meat raffle at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. Admission is $2 and includes beer, pop and sandwiches. $10 entries for the Big Ticket Raffle, with cash prizes of $200, $300 and $500, must be purchased in advance at the Shrine Center. For info, call 674-8666.

