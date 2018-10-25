PRICE, Phyllis C. (Lanning)

October 23, 2018, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of James E. Price; loving mother of Fay (Reed) Matthies; James J., Michael, Mark (Vicki) Price, Catherine (George) Glinsboeckel; also survived by 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; sister of Wayne (Karen) Lanning, Linda (Daniel) Florkowski, late Arlene (late Elias) Eckert, late Leland Lanning; survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Friday from 4-8PM. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 9 AM in St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at church. Mrs. Price was a member of the Ladies of the Private Leonard Post #6251.