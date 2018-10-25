The Pike Co. moves Buffalo office to Schaefer Building

A regional construction company has moved its new Buffalo office to Larkinville, taking up all of the commercial space in the Schaefer Building on Seneca Street.

Rochester-based the Pike Co., one of the largest construction management firms in the Northeast, moved into the three-story building at 740 Seneca. It took over space on two floors that had been occupied by Young & Wright Architectural, which moved to newly renovated space on the second floor of the former Buffalo Malting Co. building at 50 Elk St.

Pike relocated from its previous office inside a portion of the former American Axle & Manufacturing plant on East Delavan Avenue, which is now owned by Jon Williams' OSC Holdings.

The move comes 10 months after Pike acquired JT Vaeth Construction in January, hiring founder J. Timothy Vaeth as the new head of its Buffalo operations. Vaeth is a Western New York construction veteran, having served as president of TM Montante Development and previously as vice president and director of development at Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. He also worked with John W. Danforth Co. to develop a 26.6-acre site in South Buffalo across from the Tesla plant at RiverBend.

The 145-year-old construction firm has been engaged in several high-profile construction projects in Western New York, including the $200 million Athenex pharmaceutical plant in Dunkirk, as well as work at Canalside, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo and University at Buffalo's North Campus. It's also leading the $40 million expansion of the emergency department and trauma center at Erie County Medical Center, the $7.8 million emergency room expansion at DeGraff Memorial Hospital in North Tonawanda, and an expansion at the Brothers of Mercy campus in Clarence.

Most recently, Pike announced a few weeks ago that it had been selected by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority as the general contractor for the $52.6 million expansion project at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, which is slated to begin later this year.

“The continued momentum we’re seeing in Buffalo and Western New York is impressive,” said Rufus Judson, Pike CEO. “There is a great cross section of public and private investments taking place across a very broad spectrum of industries, from health care and education to tourism and entertainment, and everything in between. It’s not isolated to one area of the region or one or two large-scale projects. We’re excited to be a part of that wave.”

Constructed around 1900, the 8,000-square-foot Schaefer Building was designed by Buffalo architect Joseph J.W. Bradney to house Henry Schaefer's grocery store. It was acquired and redeveloped a few years ago by Howard Zemsky's Larkin Development Group, and now has commercial space on the first two floors and two loft-style residential apartments on the third floor. It also includes on-site parking.

“In many ways, the Larkin District was the first significant sign of economic rebirth in Buffalo and is a symbol of the city’s rejuvenation,” Vaeth said. “The Schaefer Building appealed to us for several reasons. Obviously, it’s a great location, and it also allows for our continued growth in Buffalo. We also liked how the building, and the surrounding area, really bring Buffalo’s past and future together.”