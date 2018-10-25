PHILLIPS, Charles

Phillips - Charles Of Sebastian, FL passed away Friday, September 7, 2018 at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, FL. He is survived by his companion Maxine Knisley and dearly loved by his children: Glenda Phillips (Mark Farrell), Barbara Phillips, Charlotte Phillips-Kregg, and Charles H. Phillips II (Jackie). He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Emily (Heinz) Phillips, brothers and sisters: Dorothy, Emily, Mina, Fred, Richard, Alfred, Ada, Samuel, William, and George; and his faithful buddy "Schnitzel". He leaves behind a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Charles had been an Ironworker from Local #6 in Buffalo and also served as City of Buffalo Chief Building Inspector prior to his retirement. Prior to moving to Florida, he was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason with Lackawanna Lodge 887 and a Shriner at the Ismailia Temple in West Seneca, NY. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 232 and an Azan Shriner. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children in his honor at Shriners Hospital for Crippled & Burned Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 31356. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 27, 2018 in the Little Chapel of the Elms at Elmlawn Memorial Park, 3939 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14217. Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Sebastian, FL. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.