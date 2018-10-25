PETRAGLIA, Emil Jerry

PETRAGLIA - Emil Jerry October 24, 2018, at age 101; beloved husband of 69 years to Gina (Troccoli) Petraglia; loving father of Gerald (Elaine), Mark (Ellen), Eugene (Carol) Petraglia and Ellen (Chris) DeRose; grandfather of 11; great-grandfather of three. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Friday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. If desired, online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com