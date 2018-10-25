MILLS, Irene I. (Marks)

Entered into rest October 20, 2018. Loving wife of Ceoadis Mills. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Friday, October 26, 2018 11AM-5PM. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 27, 2018, 10AM-11AM at Open Praise Full Gospel Baptist Church, 761 Fillmore Ave. where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Bishop Larry A. Boyd officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mrs. Mills was Chaplain Emeritus of The Church Usher's Association of Buffalo and Vicinity, Inc., under whose auspices The Usher's Ritual will be conducted Saturday at 10:30AM. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com