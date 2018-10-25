McCALLUM, Dennis "Bear"

Of Buffalo, NY, October 19, 2018. Fiance; of the late Karin Tout; former husband of Lisa Jordan; dedicated father of Michael (late Sierra), Daniel (Laura), Holly (Derrick) Garner and Rita (Shaun); dear brother of Neal, David, Patricia and Lorie. Cherished grandfather of Kaeden, Lilith, Alexi and Logan. The family will receive friends for a Memorial Gathering Saturday from 4-7pm at NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 1884 S. Park Ave. (near Tifft). Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences: www.nightengalefuneralhome.com