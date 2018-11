MATTHEWS, Darlene M.

MATTHEWS - Darlene M. October 20, 2018. Employee of M & T Bank. Loving mother of Linda Matthews and Xavier D. Matthews; grandmother of Bryce Matthews; survived by other family and friends. Wake Saturday 11 AM. Funeral 12 noon at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery.