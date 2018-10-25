MATTELIANO, Stephen E., Sr.

MATTELIANO - Stephen E., Sr. October 24, 2018, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Louise M. (nee Aronica) Matteliano; loving father of Stephen E. Matteliano, Jr. and Duane G. Matteliano; cherished grandfather of two grandchildren; devoted son of the late Andrew J. and Clementina Matteliano; caring brother of Charles (late Margaret) Matteliano, Marie (late Michael) Caruana, the late Anthony (Carmela), Vincent "Jim" (Josephine) Matteliano and Andrew (Florence) Matteliano; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday from 3-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore (near Sheridan Dr.), where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 8:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9 AM from St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst. Friends invited. Mr. Matteliano was a US Army Air Corps Veteran of WWII and was a retired employee of the Ford Motor Co. Buffalo Stamping Plant with 36 years of service. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com