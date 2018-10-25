MANCUSO, Salvatrice M. "Sally"

October 23, 2018, at age 90. Beloved daughter of the late John and Dora (nee Giunta) Mancuso; dear sister of the late Josephine Mancuso, Dorothy Panfalone and Kathleen Flynn; loving aunt of Nicholas "Bruce" (Maggie) Panfalone and David (Beth) Flynn; great-aunt of Paul Panfalone, Anthony Panfalone, Alex Flynn and Anastasia Flynn. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 AM from St. Anthony of Padua Church, 160 Court St., Buffalo. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com