Lovejoy man charged with holding Cheektowaga man at gunpoint

A Lovejoy man was arrested Wednesday night and charged with holding a Cheektowaga man at gunpoint with a loaded shotgun, according to a Buffalo police report.

Rashawn E. Gibson, 23, of Goethe Street, was charged with unlawful imprisonment, weapons possession and menacing after the incident at his home on Goethe, between East Lovejoy and Ludington streets.

Gibson, who was arrested just before 9 p.m., was accused of threatening to shoot the 57-year-old victim if he moved, according to the report. Police recovered a loaded 12-gauge shotgun along with additional shotgun rounds at the home.