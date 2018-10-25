Letter: Brown is not the right pick to run the authority

Gillian Brown, in my opinion, is not even remotely qualified to run the “Bad Management” Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority. Brown, in years past, has been complicit in the poor performance of the authority. Now, I want to make it clear that I have no personal animosity toward Brown, the poor guy is just in over his head.

The past sins of the housing authority cannot be forgotten or forgiven and most certainly not rewarded. The Trumpian appointments of Mayor Byron Brown should not be forgotten either. Over the years the mayor’s ill-conceived appointments have cost taxpayers.

My answer would be to start over. Have every board member meet appropriate qualifications and be elected by the tenants, The commissioner would be appointed by the mayor and approved by the Common Council.

As it now stands, the members of this authority have no one to answer to but the mayor and that is obviously not working. They must be held accountable. Can I get an amen?

John F. Nostrant

Buffalo