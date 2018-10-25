Gunman robs West Side 7-Eleven

A masked man with a gun robbed the 7-Eleven store at Niagara and Hampshire streets early Thursday morning, according to a Buffalo police report.

The robber entered the store shortly before 1 a.m. and pointed a gun at a store employee, according to the report.

The robber took cash and fled east on Hampshire. The suspect was described as a black male who was about 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black mask with a skeleton print on it, as well as black jeans, a light gray hoodie and black sneakers, according to the report.